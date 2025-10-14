EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton, Erin Rutherford, Councillor for Ward Anirniq, and Nick Lilley, CEO of HomeEd, for a housing announcement.

Date: October 15th, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM MT Location: 6409 Laubman Street NW,

Edmonton, AB, T5E 6Y6

