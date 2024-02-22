MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN CORNWALL Français

CORNWALL, PE , Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Cornwall.

Media are invited to join Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Minerva McCourt, Mayor of the Town of Cornwall.

Date:

February 23, 2024


Time:

11:00 am AT


Location:

Cornwall Town Hall

Community Room

15 Mercedes Drive

Cornwall, PEI

C0A 1H0




