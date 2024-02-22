Feb 22, 2024, 05:00 ET
CORNWALL, PE , Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Cornwall.
Media are invited to join Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Minerva McCourt, Mayor of the Town of Cornwall.
Date:
February 23, 2024
Time:
11:00 am AT
Location:
Cornwall Town Hall
Community Room
15 Mercedes Drive
Cornwall, PEI
C0A 1H0
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
