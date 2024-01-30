Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Français

News provided by

Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Jan 30, 2024, 18:40 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.


10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


12:30 p.m.

As part of pre-budget consultations, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Assembly of First Nations.



Closed to media.


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Katherine Cuplinskas, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Deputy Prime Minister's Office