Jan 30, 2024, 18:40 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
Private meetings.
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
12:30 p.m.
|
As part of pre-budget consultations, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Assembly of First Nations.
|
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Katherine Cuplinskas, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]
Share this article