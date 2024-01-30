OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.



10:00 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.



12:30 p.m. As part of pre-budget consultations, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Assembly of First Nations.





Closed to media.



