OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Note: All times local.

Montréal, Quebec

Private meetings.

As part of pre-budget consultations, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet with investors and business leaders in Montréal.

Closed to media.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

For further information: (media only), please contact: Katherine Cuplinskas, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]