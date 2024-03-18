Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.



10:00 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.





Note for media: Pooled coverage.



2:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



3:30 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.



This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Katherine Cuplinskas, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]