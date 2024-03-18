Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Mar 18, 2024, 21:09 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.


10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.



Note for media:

  • Pooled coverage.


2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


3:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.


