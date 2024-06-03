Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Note: All times local.

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.


9:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will provide an update on the government's economic plan. She will be joined by the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.



Notes for media:

 

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact [email protected].

 

10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.


2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

