Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Jun 03, 2024, 19:32 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
Private meetings.
|
9:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will provide an update on the government's economic plan. She will be joined by the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.
|
Notes for media:
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
