Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, June 30, 2022
Jun 29, 2022, 15:26 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Newmarket, Ontario
|
Private meetings.
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a Canadian automotive parts manufacturer, Exco Engineering, and meet with workers. A media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
|
