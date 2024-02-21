Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, February 22, 2024
Feb 21, 2024, 20:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
|
Winnipeg, Manitoba
|
Private meetings.
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour an affordable housing development and discuss the government's economic plan to build more homes, faster. A media availability will follow.
|
Notes for media:
