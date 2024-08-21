Aug 21, 2024, 20:15 ET
Montréal, Quebec
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with housing advocates and experts to discuss the government's housing plan.
Closed to media.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit an affordable student housing site.
Closed to media.
