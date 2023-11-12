Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, November 12, 2023
12 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
San Francisco, United States of America
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts throughout the day.
Closed to media.
