Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, November 12, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

San Francisco, United States of America

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts throughout the day.

Closed to media.

