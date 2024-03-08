Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, March 9, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Toronto, Ontario

11:30 a.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a small business and make an announcement. The Minister of Small Business, Rechie Valdez, will also be in attendance.
A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • The media availability will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.
  • Media wishing to film the tour are asked to arrive no later than 11:00 a.m.
  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting [email protected].

