Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, November 29, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Nov 28, 2024, 20:54 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Toronto, Ontario

Private meetings.


1:30 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a transit facility and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of Transportation of Ontario, Prabmeet Sarkaria, and the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow.



Notes for media:

  • The media availability will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m.
  • Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m.
  • There will be an opportunity to film B-roll at approximately 2:15 p.m. Media wishing to film B-roll can stay after the media availability ends.
Katherine Cuplinskas, Deputy Director of Communications, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]

