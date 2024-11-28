Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, November 29, 2024
Nov 28, 2024, 20:54 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
1:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a transit facility and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of Transportation of Ontario, Prabmeet Sarkaria, and the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow.
Notes for media:
