Feb 01, 2024, 20:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
Private meetings.
|
11:15 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a settlement services agency and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, and the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow.
|
