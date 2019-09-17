Media Advisory - CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn in Windsor to Address Province Wide Community based Campaign to stop the Ford Conservative Government Cuts

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, September 18th at the Health Care Workers Co-ordinating Committee (HCWCC) conference to further promote CUPE Ontario's province wide community based & multi sector campaign to stop the Ford Conservative Government Cuts.

This community focused campaign will provide support to local activists in communities across the province to defend vital public services and good jobs from the severity of cuts that are being forced on Ontarians by the Ford Conservative Government.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 TIME: 12:00pm, Caesars Windsor, Augustus Rooms 1 and 2

377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor WHO: CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn, front line health care workers WHY: Press conference to discuss a province wide, community-based campaign.

CUPE Ontario is Ontario's Community Union, representing more than 270,000 municipal, health care, school board, post-secondary education and social services workers in every region of the Province.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Marla Di Candia, CUPE Communications, 416-523-3124

