Media Advisory - Conference call for the release of the consolidated results of Quebecor Inc. for the third quarter 2019

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., Jean-François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Videotron Ltd., France Lauzière, President and Chief Executive Officer, TVA Group Inc. and Chief of Content, Quebecor Content, and Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11 AM, following the release of Quebecor Inc.'s consolidated results for the third quarter 2019. Media are invited to access the call on a listen-only basis.

Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11 AM



Call-in number: 1-877-293-8052 (Canada-US) Participant code: 48006#



Speakers: Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer,

Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc.;





Jean-François Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer,

Videotron Ltd.;





France Lauzière, President and Chief Executive Officer, TVA Group Inc.

and Chief of Content, Quebecor Content;





Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor

Media Inc.



Attending: Denis Sabourin, Vice President and Corporate Controller,

Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc.

Anyone unable to attend this conference call may listen to the rebroadcast by phoning 1-877-293-8133 (Canada-US); conference access code 48006# and playback access code 48006#. Available until February 5, 2020.

The conference call is also available in audio webcast on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com/en/investors/conferences-and-annual-meeting#Next-earnings-call

The Company

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Quebecor

For further information: Source: Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., hugues.simard@quebecor.com, 514 380-7414; Information: Communications department, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., medias@quebecor.com, 514 380-4572

