Media Advisory: Community Health Care workers in Regent Park rally before potential strike

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO members at the Regent Park Community Health Centre (RPCHC) will rally with allies ahead of their imminent strike deadline of 12:01 AM on Friday, March 22nd. They stand firm in their demands for better wages, an internal work environment that is healthy and psychologically safe and increases in benefits that have been frozen for 30 years.

What: Rally with Regent Park Community Health workers

When: Tuesday, March 19th from 12-1 PM

Where: Regent Park Community Health Centre at 465 Dundas St.

Who: Speakers listed below.

The RPCHC was created more than 50 years ago to meet the health needs of Regent Park residents – mostly racialized, often with precarious status, in a mid to low-income community. These workers, members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 5115, provide critical services and programs for people in the Regent Park and surrounding communities including life-saving overdose prevention programs, low barrier support for addictions and homelessness, primary health care and so much more all under one roof.

Like other community health care workers, the staff at RPCHC are grossly underpaid within the health care sector. They have been in bargaining since October, but the employer cries no money, despite giving themselves pay increases, promotions, and creating new management positions. Every year, these workers are falling further and further behind the rising cost of living in Toronto. It's a shame that RPCHC workers can't afford to live in the city they work in.

Local 5115 members have voted 100% in favour of taking strike action if the employer fails to offer a fair deal. They are united in their demand for a safer internal work environment, improved wages, and better benefits.

Media Availability:

JP Hornick, OPSEU/SEFPO President

Laurie Nancekivell, OPSEU/SEFPO 1st Vice-President/Treasurer

Kirsty Millwood, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 5115 President

Coleen Houlder, OPSEU/SEFPO Region 5 Vice-President

Meagan Christou, OPSEU/SEFPO Steward for Local 535 (Art Gallery of Ontario)

Andria Babbington, Toronto and York Region Labour Council President

Naz Yadollahi, CUPE Local 79 President

Ahmad Gaied, Ontario Federation of Labour Secretary/Treasurer

Walied Khogali, Community Organizer, Co-chair Regent Park Social Development Plan

Beric German, Anti-poverty activist

Lorraine Lam, Shelter Housing Justice Network member

