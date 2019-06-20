Media Advisory - Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, will make an important announcement in support of the women's movement in Fort Erie

OTTAWA, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of the women's movement in Fort Erie.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 21, 2019

Time: 1 p.m.

Location:

Niagara Chapter-Native Women Inc.

1088 Garrison Road

Fort Erie, Ontario

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

SOURCE Department for Women and Gender Equality

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Department for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-8684

