Media Advisory - * Change of Venue Notice: Ceremony Will Commemorate Sudbury Workers Killed by Occupational Disease

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - A memorial ceremony will be held at the United Steelworkers Conference Centre in Sudbury on Thursday, Sept. 26, to commemorate workers whose deaths were caused by occupational disease.

WHAT: Memorial ceremony commemorating workers killed by occupational disease



WHERE: United Steelworkers Conference Centre, 66 Brady St., Sudbury



WHEN: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019



WHO: Families of deceased workers, as well as United Steelworkers and City of

Greater Sudbury representatives.

Keynote speaker: Leo W. Gerard, International President Emeritus,

United Steelworkers

The ceremony will commemorate several deceased workers whose deaths from occupational disease have been officially recognized by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

The deceased workers' names will be added to memorial plaques as part of a permanent display at Leo Gerard Workers' Memorial Park in Val Caron. The park was created in 2011 to commemorate Greater Sudbury-area workers who lost their lives due to workplace injuries and occupational disease. It was named in honour of United Steelworkers (USW) International President Emeritus Leo W. Gerard, a Sudbury native.

Gerard, who retired in July after serving 18 years as USW International President, will be the keynote speaker at Thursday's commemoration ceremony, which is sponsored by USW Local 6500.

"It is our duty to honour the memories of these men and women and to continue to fight for safer workplaces, greater enforcement of our laws and true accountability for employers responsible for workplace deaths and injuries," said USW Local 6500 President Nick Larochelle.

* Note to news editors: This advisory has been updated to confirm a change in venue for the Sept. 26 ceremony. The venue is the United Steelworkers Conference Centre, 66 Brady St., Sudbury.

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

For further information: Nick Larochelle, USW Local 6500 President, 705-675-3381, ext. 232.

Related Links

http://www.usw.ca

