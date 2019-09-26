Media Advisory - Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Third Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Thursday, October 24, 2019 to discuss their respective third quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM PDT





CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)

Please ask to participate in Canfor's third quarter call.





Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the morning

of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.





Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment

community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only

basis.



RECORDING The replay of the conference call will be available until November 7, 2019. PLAYBACK:



canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts





1-888-390-0541 / Passcode 315653 #

About Canfor Corporation

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas, as well as in Sweden with its recent majority acquisition of Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Michelle Ward, Director, Corporate Communications, (604) 661-5225, communications@canfor.com; Investor Contact: Pat Elliott, VP, Corporate Finance and Strategy, (604) 661-5441, Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com

Related Links

http://www.canfor.com

