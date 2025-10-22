MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada to host ISO Global Meeting on International Environmental Standards in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -

Date: October 25 – November 1, 2025

Location: Ismaili Centre, 49 Wynford Drive, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Standards Council of Canada will welcome delegates from around the world to the ISO Environmental Management International Plenary 2025, the premier global gathering on environmental management standards.

Under the theme "Innovation. Integration. Impact.", the plenary will bring together technical experts, policy leaders and industry representatives from over 130 countries to shape the next generation of international environmental management standards -- including those supporting net-zero transitions, climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure.

Canada is at the helm of the development of international Environmental Management standards, holding the secretariat of ISO Environmental Management Technical Committee. Notable speakers include:

Sergio Mujica, ISO Secretary General

ISO Secretary General Chantal Guay, Chief Executive Officer, Standards Council of Canada

Chief Executive Officer, Standards Council of Canada Major-General S.F. Malcolm , CMM, MSC, CD, MD Surgeon General, Canadian Armed Forces

, CMM, MSC, CD, MD Surgeon General, Canadian Armed Forces Naheed Nenshi , Leader of the Alberta New Democratic Party and Official Leader of the Opposition of Alberta

, Leader of the Alberta New Democratic Party and Official Leader of the Opposition of Alberta Tracey Sletto , Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Energy Regulator

, Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Energy Regulator Zakiah Kassam, Chair, ISO Environmental Management

The meeting brings together international environmental experts and representatives of national standards bodies from around the world as well as representatives from the Canadian government, academia and environmental sectors.

The 2025 plenary marks a major milestone in advancing global environmental governance through standardization. Delegates will discuss:

The new ISO Net Zero standard for guiding organizations toward net-zero goals

for guiding organizations toward net-zero goals The recently signed agreement between ISO and GHG Protocol to deliver unified global standards for greenhouse gas emissions accounting

Climate resilience of health systems and water infrastructure

and The role of digital technologies --including AI, big data and digital twins--in driving environmental performance

--including AI, big data and digital twins--in driving environmental performance Updates to cornerstone ISO environmental standards such as ISO 14001 and related auditing and life-cycle management standards

The event will also feature open sessions, policy roundtables and collaborative forums to engage diverse stakeholders in shaping sustainable and resilient futures.

Media Opportunities:

Interview opportunities with SCC, keynote speakers listed on the Plenary website available and ISO leadership can be arranged before the event at the contact information below.

Access to workshops, panels and speeches

Photo and video opportunities at the Ismaili Centre Toronto

Website: www.scc-ccn.ca

SOURCE Standards Council of Canada

Media Contact: Standards Council of Canada (SCC), Nadine James, Manager, Communications, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 613-355-9654