Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Matane and Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth

MATANE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, to meet with Matane business leaders and make an important infrastructure announcement for Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth residents.

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with Matane business leaders

Quality Inn & Suites

1550 Phare Ouest Avenue

Matane (Quebec)

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska

Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska

Covered bridge

21 College Road

Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth (Quebec)

