Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Matane and Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth

Aug 27, 2019, 16:00 ET

MATANE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, to meet with Matane business leaders and make an important infrastructure announcement for Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth residents.

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019

8 a.m.9 a.m.
Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with Matane business leaders
OPEN TO MEDIA 
Quality Inn & Suites
1550 Phare Ouest Avenue
Matane (Quebec

11 a.m.11:30 a.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska
OPEN TO MEDIA 
Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska
Covered bridge
21 College Road
Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth (Quebec

For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

