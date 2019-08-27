Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Matane and Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth Français
Aug 27, 2019, 16:00 ET
MATANE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, to meet with Matane business leaders and make an important infrastructure announcement for Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth residents.
Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Minister Champagne participates in a roundtable with Matane business leaders
OPEN TO MEDIA
Quality Inn & Suites
1550 Phare Ouest Avenue
Matane (Quebec)
11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important announcement at Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska
OPEN TO MEDIA
Club Moto-Neige Hiboux de Kamouraska
Covered bridge
21 College Road
Saint-Onésime-d'Ixworth (Quebec)
