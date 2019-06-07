Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities tours Quebec's Montérégie region and Montréal

MONTRÉAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Infrastructure and Communities Minister François-Philippe Champagne will tour the Montérégie region of Quebec and Montréal to announce important infrastructure projects and to address delegates of Haut-Richelieu's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Conference of Montréal.

Date: Monday, June 10, 2019

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Minister Champagne delivers a speech at Haut-Richelieu's Chamber of Commerce and Industry

OPEN TO MEDIA

Quality Hotel Centre de Congrès

725 Séminaire Boulevard N.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement for the Montérégie region

OPEN TO MEDIA

Pike River City Hall

548 road 202

Pike River, QC

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement alongside Valerie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

OPEN TO MEDIA

Montreal City Hall

155 Notre-Dame Street E.

Montréal, QC

4:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Minister Champagne delivers a speech to the Conference of Montréal at the International Economic Forum of the Americas

OPEN TO MEDIA

Hôtel Bonaventure Montréal

900 Gauchetière Street W.

Montréal, QC

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

