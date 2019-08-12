Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make an important infrastructure announcement for Moncton Français

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, will make an important infrastructure announcement for Moncton residents.

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019

2:30 p.m.
Minister Champagne makes an important infrastructure announcement
OPEN TO MEDIA 
Twin Oaks Drive near parking lot of École Le Sommet
701 Ryan St.
Moncton, New Brunswick

Parking available in the school parking lot

For further information: or to arrange an interview with the Minister, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

