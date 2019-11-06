Media Advisory: Calgary Rally for public services

CALGARY, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - There will be a rally today in support of public services and against the budget of Jason Kenney's UCP government.

Date: Wednesday, November 06, 2019

Time: Noon-1:00 pm

Location: Calgary City Hall (800 MacLeod Trail SE)

Speakers: Rory Gill (President CUPE AB), Gil McGowan (President AFL), Guy Smith (AUPE)

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Lou Arab, Communications Representative, 780.271.2722

