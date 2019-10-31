Media Advisory: CAE's FY2020 second quarter financial results and conference call Français
Oct 31, 2019, 14:48 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2020 second quarter results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.
Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.
The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.
|
Event:
|
CAE's FY2020 Q2 financial results and conference call
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. ET
Phone numbers for conference call:
|
Country
|
Phone number
|
North America
|
1-877-586-3392
|
Canada
|
+1-416-981-9024
|
Australia
|
1800352082
|
Belgium
|
080077657
|
France
|
0800919393
|
Germany
|
08001816101
|
Netherlands
|
08000222280
|
Singapore
|
8001012594
|
United Kingdom
|
08004960381
Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100
- Access code: 21932933
About CAE
CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com
For further information: CAE contacts: Hélène V. Gagnon, Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications, 1-514-340-5536, helene.v.gagnon@cae.com; Investor relations: Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, 1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com
