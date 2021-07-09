Media Advisory - Black Creek Community Health Centre workers take strike to Dunsmore Law

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Striking Black Creek Community Health Centre workers will picket the office of Dunsmore Law on Monday, July 12 to protest the law firm's bad faith bargaining practices.

OPSEU/SEFPO Local 5117 members working at Black Creek Community Health Centre have been on strike since June 12, after many gruelling months of failed talks. The health care workers were forced into a strike position due to their Executive Director Cheryl Prescod's refusal to give workers the one per cent wage increases permitted until Bill 124.

Dunsmore Law, the community health centre's legal representation, has repeatedly held up bargaining by delaying discussions, walking away from the table without notice, and undermining labour relations.

"Dunsmore has taken taxpayers on what I understand is an $800-an-hour ride of needless conflict," said OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "That is money that could be used for front-line health care and to provide a one per cent wage increase to OPSEU/SEFPO members who give 100 per cent of their energy to helping the community. We could have reached an agreement by now if it wasn't for this greedy law firm's lust to put billable hours before people's health."

What: OPSEU/SEFPO Local 5117 Strike at Dunsmore Law Date: Monday, July 12 Location/time: 480 University Ave Suite 1702, Toronto from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931, [email protected]