MEDIA ADVISORY: Baycrest experts available ahead of World Alzheimer's Month this September

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - With World Alzheimer's Month (September) approaching, Baycrest experts are available to support media coverage on one of Canada's most pressing health challenges. As the population ages and dementia rates climb, some of the world's leading authorities on aging and cognition can help Canadians understand the latest science, learn practical ways to protect brain health and spotlight technology that improves care and quality of life.

Fast facts:

By 2030, nearly one million people in Canada will live with dementia; by 2050, this number will almost double (Alzheimer Society of Canada ).

will live with dementia; by 2050, this number will almost double (Alzheimer Society of ). For the first time, the number of Canadians aged 65+ exceeds those under 15, and this gap continues to widen (Statistics Canada).

Up to 88 per cent of older Canadians have low health literacy, making it harder to manage their health effectively, including brain health (Canadian Council on Learning).

Dementia caregivers provide 580 million hours of care each year (Alzheimer Society of Canada ) and are at six times greater risk of developing dementia themselves ( Johns Hopkins , Utah State University , Duke University ).

Baycrest experts available for interviews include:

Dr. William Reichman , President & Chief Executive Officer, Baycrest Seniors Care – is available to provide insights about the global impacts of the rising rate in dementia and Canada's position as an international leader.

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Baycrest Seniors Care – is available to provide insights about the global impacts of the rising rate in dementia and position as an international leader. Deb Galet , President and Chief Executive Officer, Baycrest Hospital & Apotex Centre, Jewish Home for the Aged – can comment on the critical importance of addressing dementia as a major public health issue impacting the entire healthcare system.

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Baycrest Hospital & Apotex Centre, Jewish Home for the Aged – can comment on the critical importance of addressing dementia as a major public health issue impacting the entire healthcare system. Dr. Howard Chertkow , Scientific Director at Baycrest's Kimel Family Centre for Brain Health & Wellness – can discuss the latest dementia research and share tips to reduce dementia risk by up to 50 per cent.

, Scientific Director at Baycrest's Kimel Family Centre for Brain Health & Wellness – can discuss the latest dementia research and share tips to reduce dementia risk by up to 50 per cent. Dr. Allison Sekuler , President & Chief Scientist, Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) – is available to shed light on new headline-making research showing that people with two copies of the APOE4 gene can cut dementia risk by over 35 per cent by eating a healthy diet.

, President & Chief Scientist, Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) – is available to shed light on new headline-making research showing that people with two copies of the APOE4 gene can cut dementia risk by over 35 per cent by eating a healthy diet. Dr. Claude Alain , Senior Scientist at Baycrest's Rotman Research Institute – can share new research showing that playing a musical instrument could protect brain health.

, Senior Scientist at Baycrest's Rotman Research Institute – can share new research showing that playing a musical instrument could protect brain health. Cyrelle Muskat , Director, Quality Systems, Wellness and Culture, Baycrest Hospital and Long-Term Care and Interim Chief Heritage Officer – can speak to the overlooked but critical role of spiritual care in supporting emotional and physical wellbeing.

, Director, Quality Systems, Wellness and Culture, Baycrest Hospital and Long-Term Care and Interim Chief Heritage Officer – can speak to the overlooked but critical role of spiritual care in supporting emotional and physical wellbeing. Dr. Adriana Shnall , Program Director, Baycrest Koschitzky Centre for Innovations in Caregiving – can highlight the growing number of rural caregivers who lack resources and how the Canadian Caregiver Assessment and Resource Tool (C-CART) can support them.

, Program Director, Baycrest Koschitzky Centre for Innovations in Caregiving – can highlight the growing number of rural caregivers who lack resources and how the Canadian Caregiver Assessment and Resource Tool (C-CART) can support them. Dr. David Conn , Geriatric Psychiatrist, Baycrest – can share practical tips to combat depression and anxiety in later life and explain why managing mental health is critical for cognitive health.

Baycrest combines world-class care with cutting-edge research to help shape the future of aging and brain health. If you are working on World Alzheimer's Month-related coverage or broader dementia stories, our experts are available for interviews.

About Baycrest

At Baycrest, our vision is a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity. Baycrest is a global leader in aging and brain health innovation, with over 105 years of expertise in seniors' care and cutting-edge research. Baycrest has been Designated with Exemplary Status by Accreditation Canada and drives industry-leading care and safety outcomes. As the home of the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) powered by Baycrest, the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) and the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Baycrest is at the forefront of dementia research. Affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest's training programs shape the future of care globally, while Baycrest Global Solutions extends its expertise to senior living and healthcare internationally. For more information, visit: baycrest.org.

