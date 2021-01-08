Media Advisory - Aviation Expert Lawyer Rod Winsor Available to Answer Compensation Questions for Families of Ukraine International Airline Victims

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - 1 Year Anniversary, Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 Crash.

Rod Winsor, head of Blaney McMurtry Aviation Law Group and plaintiffs' lawyer on a long list of international flight cases including Korean Air, Air India, EgyptAir and Ukraine International 752, has updated his 'Questions & Answers' for families of victims of the Ukraine International Airline 752 crash in light of the recent developments.

These 'Answers' will help the victims' families understand what they need to know about how best to proceed to obtain truth, accountability and compensation.

Rod Winsor is available to news media to discuss:

THE CURRENT STATUS OF THE VARIOUS LEGAL PROCEEDINGS





THE FAMILIES' CHOICES





THE LIKELY OUTCOMES





THE IRANIAN COMPENSATION OFFER





WHAT CLAIMS CAN BE MADE AND AGAINST WHOM?





WHY IS A CLASS ACTION NOT IN THE INTEREST OF FAMILIES?





IN THE INTEREST OF FAMILIES? WHO CAN CLAIM IN CANADA ?





? WHEN SHOULD A CLAIM BE STARTED?





HOW IS COMPENSATION ASSESSED?





DO I NEED A LAWYER?





HOW DO WE CHOOSE A LAWYER?





HOW WOULD WE PAY THE LAWYER?





HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO SETTLE MY CLAIM AGAINST UIA?





WHAT ABOUT CLAIMS AGAINST IRAN ?





? WHO CONTROLS THE CLAIM PROCESSES?





PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE WITH THIS TYPE OF CLAIM

About Rod Winsor :

40+ years of aviation litigation experience specializing in international scheduled airline cases and working with victims of these tragedies. Widely independently acknowledged as leading Canadian litigator by Martindale-Hubbell, Lexpert, Best Lawyers in Canada, and World's Leading Insurance Lawyers. Ranked as a leading litigation lawyer in Lexpert Special Edition – Canada's Leading Litigation Lawyers.

Visit: www.blaney.com/flight752 , www.blaney.com/practice-areas/aviation and www.blaney.com/lawyers/roderick-winsor

SOURCE Blaney McMurtry LLP

For further information: CONTACTS FOR BLANEY MCMURTRY LLP: Catherine Meaney, Director, Strategic Marketing & Business Development, Blaney McMurtry LLP, 416-593-3918, [email protected]; David Eisenstadt, tcgpr, 416-696-9900x36 (c) 416-561-5751, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.blaney.com

