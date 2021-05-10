MONTRÉAL, May 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Meeting will only take place online via live video webcast.

After the Meeting, media are invited to a brief telephone press conference given by the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Chairman of the Board of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., and Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc.

VIRTUAL MEETING

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 9:30 a.m. Procedure: Log in online at https://web.lumiagm.com/450090203

* We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts.

PRESS CONFERENCE

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. or after the Meeting Procedure: RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 12, by sending an email to [email protected]

* Media outlets who have confirmed their attendance will receive instructions by email on how to login and access the press briefing via videoconference.

ACCESS TO DOCUMENTS

Following the Meeting, all relevant documents will be available on Quebecor's website, including the President and Chief Executive Officer's and the Chief Financial Officer's addresses, as well as the 2020 Activity Report. A recording of the meeting will also be available until June 10, 2021.

