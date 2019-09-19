Media Advisory - A Rock'n'Roll weekend at the Oasis International Marathon de Montréal Français

News provided by

Marathon international Oasis de Montréal

Sep 19, 2019, 09:00 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

REMINDER – WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 21, 2019



8:00 a.m.

Sports Experts 5K Start

Corner Maisonneuve & Saint-Laurent

8:30

10K Start

Corner Maisonneuve & Saint-Laurent

10:35

Start of 1K P'tit Marathon Tel-jeunes, with actor Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse

Place des Festivals, Jeanne-Mance Street

10:45

Show – Marie-Mai

Place des Festivals, main stage

1:30 p.m.

Press briefing with Elite runners, one-on-one meeting

Salon des Élites, 6th Floor, Double Tree Hotel



Sunday, September 22, 2019



6:50 a.m.

Opening ceremony

Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain

7:10

Start of 42.2K Elite

Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain

7:15

Start of the 21.1K and 42.2K corrals

Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain

8:20

First runner arrives—21.1K*

Finish line – Sainte-Catherine Street

9:20

First runner arrives—42.2K*

Finish line – Sainte-Catherine Street

10:00

Medal ceremony – 42.2K and 21.1K Champions and cheque presentation for Tel-jeunes

Place des Festival, main stage

10:30

Show—The Brooks

Place des Festivals, main stage

12:00

Medal ceremony – Age groups

Place des Festivals, main stage

*When the first three men and first three women cross the finish line, they will be greeted at the podium with flowers and sparkling wine. The athletes will then be available for individual interviews.

Media accreditation
To access the various Marathon routes, media representatives must carry official accreditation. To obtain your accreditation, fill out an accreditation form and send it to Josée Massicotte (massicottejosee@videotron.ca) by 5p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019. Accreditation passes will be distributed in the CREATION meeting room on the 6th Floor of the Double Tree hotel between September 20 and 22 (Friday to Sunday) only.

SOURCE Marathon international Oasis de Montréal

For further information: Josée Massicotte, Tel.: 514-388-0169, Cell.: 514-915-0511, massicottejosee@videotron.ca

Organization Profile

Marathon international Oasis de Montréal

You just read:

Media Advisory - A Rock'n'Roll weekend at the Oasis International Marathon de Montréal

News provided by

Marathon international Oasis de Montréal

Sep 19, 2019, 09:00 ET