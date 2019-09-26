Media Advisory - 800 cyclists to participate in Ride for Cancer powered by BMO Bank of Montreal on September 28
Sep 26, 2019, 12:00 ET
HALIFAX, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -
What:
On Saturday, September 28, more than 800 riders will embark on an epic journey spanning 160 kilometres from Mahone Bay to Halifax. Ride for Cancer powered by BMO Bank of Montreal is Atlantic Canada's largest one-day fundraising cycling event hosted in partnership by the QEII Foundation and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.
When:
Interview opportunities with participants: Saturday, September 28 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Where:
LED Roadway Lighting, 115 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax, N.S. (finish line celebration)
Why:
Since 2015, Ride for Cancer powered by BMO Bank of Montreal has raised over $1.7 million net to advance cancer care for Atlantic Canadians. Funds raised here, stay here, and this year riders will support local cancer care to:
Who:
Riders – completing five distance options via the Rum Runners Trail (25, 50, 75 or 100 kilometres) or via road (100, 130 or 160 kilometres) – volunteers, sponsors, and supporters.
