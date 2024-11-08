MEDFAR Ranked 47th Fastest-Growing Company in Canada on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - MEDFAR, developer of the Integrated Care Platform MYLE and leading Canadian EMR provider, is proud to announce it ranked 47th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list in Canada, thanks to 423% revenue growth over the past four years. This achievement marks our second consecutive year of recognition, highlighting our sustained revenue growth, bold innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.

"Earning a ranking on Deloitte's Fast 50 program for the second year in a row is a powerful testament to the passion and dedication of our employees who are transforming healthcare every day. MEDFAR has remained steadfast in its enduring commitment to making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric. This recognition is a shared achievement with everyone who drives our mission forward, from our outstanding team to our invaluable partners," said Elias Farah, co-founder and CEO of MEDFAR.

A Commitment to Innovation and Impact

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program celebrates companies that lead the way with exceptional growth, creativity, and resilience. With our MYLE Integrated Care Platform, MEDFAR is the fastest growing, pure-play electronic medical record provider in Canada. MYLE is reshaping care delivery by connecting healthcare providers and patients on a frictionless platform, improving outcomes for millions of people.

Operating from Canada, the United States, India, and Armenia, our team of more than 350 employees shares a passion for transforming healthcare on a global scale. Their tireless dedication to our clients' success ensures that we continue to deliver world-class solutions that enhance care delivery, improve efficiency, and support better health outcomes.

Thank You to Our Partners and Team

This recognition would not be possible without the support of our partners — Walter Capital, Investissement Québec, BDC and CIBC— and the hard work of our talented employees. Their commitment to excellence fuels our momentum and allows us to push boundaries in the healthcare industry.

MEDFAR remains focused on its mission to revolutionize healthcare by empowering more providers to deliver better care for millions of people. As we celebrate these back-to-back achievements, we look forward to continuing our journey — driving excellence and efficiency in healthcare.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About MEDFAR

Founded in 2010, MEDFAR provides an efficient and interconnected way of delivering high-quality care through its fast, reliable, and secure SaaS-based MYLE Integrated Care Platform. Its solutions streamline primary care workflows and empower more than 15,000 healthcare professionals to provide better care for more than 25 million patient interactions across North America. MEDFAR pledges to transform quality of care on a global scale with a plan to enable 5 million care providers to deliver high-quality care to 500 million patients across 5 continents by 2030.

