Medcan launches the Galleri® Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test by GRAIL in Canada

Through a single blood draw, the Galleri test can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear, including many of the deadliest cancers, such as pancreatic, esophageal, ovarian, and liver that have no existing or routine screening options in Canada. This clinically validated test can detect a cancer signal before symptoms appear when cancer may be more easily treated and potentially curable.

"The Galleri test empowers us to detect cancer earlier, often before symptoms appear," says Dr. Peter Nord, Chief Medical Officer at Medcan. "That early insight allows for earlier diagnosis and treatment, which the literature confirms can result in improved health outcomes for our clients."

"As a leader in proactive health, Medcan is proud to bring this innovation to Canadians," adds Shaun Francis, Chair and CEO of Medcan. "The Galleri test expands what's possible in early cancer detection and reinforces our mission to help people live well, for life."

How the Galleri Test Works

A single blood draw is collected when prescribed at Medcan's Toronto or Oakville clinics either on its own or with an Annual Health Assessment.

The test screens for a unique "fingerprint" of cancer by sequencing DNA fragments shed into the bloodstream.

Clients receive results in approximately four weeks, along with personalized guidance from Medcan's clinical team.

If a cancer signal is detected, the Galleri test can help identify where in the body the signal originated, supporting next-step diagnostic investigations.

If no cancer signal is detected, clients continue with their regular screening and proactive health plan.

Global Clinical Study, Pathfinder 2, Demonstrates Test Efficacy

University Health Network (UHN)--Canada's largest academic hospital network--participated in PATHFINDER 2, a prospective, multi-center, interventional study evaluating Galleri in approximately 35,000 adults over age 50.

GRAIL presented positive performance and safety results from its PATHFINDER 2 study at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Berlin. Click here to read GRAIL's press release.

With a clinical program involving more than 385,000 participants, the Galleri test is among the most rigorously studied innovations in early cancer detection. It is the only multi-cancer detection test currently available with results from an interventional study in people being screened for cancer.

Eligible adults who wish to take a proactive step in their health journey should learn more about Galleri at www.medcan.com/Galleri.

About Medcan

Medcan is a global leader in proactive health and wellness services and is devoted to providing care for individuals, families and employers that is grounded in the latest evidence-based practices, technologies and treatments. Our team of medical experts unites to provide transformational specialty and primary care to achieve more for you and your health.

Located in downtown Toronto (150 York St.), Oakville (2275 Upper Middle Rd.), Collingwood (40 Huron St.), and Muskoka (seasonal – 84 Joseph St.) Medcan is here to give you more control over your health and to help you live well, for life. Learn more at medcan.com.

Galleri is a registered trademark of Grail, Inc.

Disclaimers

The Galleri test does not detect a signal for all cancers and not all cancers can be detected in the blood. False positive and false negative results do occur. The Galleri test should be used in addition to healthcare provider recommended screening tests.

The Galleri test is not a hereditary screening test and does not predict your future genetic risk for cancer. The Galleri test is a screening test and does not diagnose cancer. Diagnostic testing is required to confirm cancer.

The GRAIL clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The Galleri test was developed and its performance characteristics were determined by GRAIL. The Galleri test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This test is not Health Canada or FDA approved and has not been endorsed by any professional medical societies at this time. The GRAIL clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA to perform high-complexity testing. The Galleri test is intended for clinical purposes.

Important Safety Information

The Galleri test is recommended for use in adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. The Galleri test does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended by a healthcare provider. Galleri is intended to detect cancer signals and predict where in the body the cancer signal is located. Use of Galleri is not recommended in individuals who are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.

Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the context of medical history, clinical signs and symptoms. A test result of No Cancer Signal Detected does not rule out cancer. A test result of Cancer Signal Detected requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation by medically established procedures (e.g. imaging) to confirm cancer.

If cancer is not confirmed with further testing, it could mean that cancer is not present or testing was insufficient to detect cancer, including due to the cancer being located in a different part of the body. False-positive (a cancer signal detected when cancer is not present) and false-negative (a cancer signal not detected when cancer is present) test results do occur. Rx only

