Med7 LLC, announce the completion of a safety and efficacy study using Hempzorb81TM Full Spectrum Hemp Oil in patients with Type II Diabetes

Hempzorb81TM demonstrated a significant effect on lowering the A1c with an average drop of 1.2 points...over six-months.

Cannabidiol (CBD) alone or in combination with other cannabinoids has never shown a proven clinical effect in glucose management in large placebo-controlled studies. "A naturally occurring whole plant extract with multiple cannabinoids and other natural components can have strong entourage effects on cannabinoid receptors if they can get into the blood stream effectively," according to Paul Murray, CEO of HempCo. "These studies should give consumers and providers confidence that there are hemp products containing CBD that are backed by human clinical studies."

Med7 also received support from the NIH with two other studies: The effect of Hempzorb81TM in Sleep Cycles and in patients with COVID-19. "The study in COVID-19 patients was serendipitous to our Diabetes study and the pandemic. In the first few months of this clinical trial, COVID-19 hit the study group hard," said Smith. "None of the study subjects with COVID-19 dropped out of the study or were hospitalized so we studied these patients more closely. We are evaluating these results and hope to release them soon."

About Med7

Med7® is a technology-driven health and wellness company that distributes full spectrum hemp CBD oil products using Purzorb® to medical professionals. Purzorb® is a patent pending technology that mimics the body's natural process of absorption by converting oil-based nutrients into water-soluble products.

