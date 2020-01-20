Meatarian? Check. Vegetarian? Check. Beefaporkvorian? Check. Burgertarian? Check.

As if 50 gourmet burgers, 8 different kinds of ice-cold beer and hand-made shakes weren't enough, The WORKS continues to offer something for everyone including THE PIG BANG THEORY , our signature bacon beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, smokey BBQ pulled pork belly, bacon stix, smokey BBQ sauce and lettuce and tomato. Joining the "Pig Bang Theory" is the KNOCK YOUR PLANTS OFF Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger, Canada's first vegan bacon cheeseburger featuring a Beyond plant-based patty, topped with creamy vegan cheese, smokey tempeh bacon, smokey BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato. The returning GETTIN' PIGGIER WITH IT , a WORKS favourite now with a bacon beef patty that's loaded up with Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, smokey BBQ sauce and crunchy onion strings and BEYOND SEXY with a Beyond patty topped with sweet & tangy sauce, grilled pineapple, banana peppers and arugula on a vegan bun. Served up with all-new DROP IT LIKE IT'S TOT Sweet Potato Tots. All complemented with an ice-cold beer or a handmade shake.

"We know many of guests believe in baconism and are looking for new & cravable ways to enjoy it such as new our slow-roasted pork belly burger. And we also know many of our guests are looking for more plant-based options so in true WORKS style, we created Canada's first ever fully Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger", said Bruce Miller, President of The WORKS Gourmet Burger Bistro. "As we like to say…Burgertarians Unite at the WORKS!" The WORKS all new Burgers are available in all restaurants for a limited time only, starting January 21, 2020

