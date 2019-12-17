MDT Releases Five New TMR Sensors in Ultra-low Power TMR Switch Series

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has released five TMR omnipolar switch sensors TMR1302B/TMR1303B/TMR1341XD/TMR1366/TMR1383, adding new members to MDT's ultra-low power TMR switch series. They are designed for a variety of applications that demand low-power along with other requirements for functionality, performance, size, and cost, including flow meters, pneumatic cylinder sensors, proximity switches, motor controllers, and electronic shelf labels (ESL).

"MDT's acclaimed TMR switch sensors offer key advantages of TMR technology with ultra-low power, high sensitivity, and high-speed operation. They include the 1.5microAmpere always-active product series and the 200nanoAmpere series with 50Hz power cycling, along with feature-rich configuration options including unipolar/bipolar/omnipolar functionality, CMOS or open-drain output, 1.8-5.5V low-voltage or 3-40V high-voltage operations, and different switching sensitivities," said Dr. Song Xue, president and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "The newly released five TMR switch sensors are enhanced versions of existing products based on customer's feedback from the field. We are fully committed to closely working with our customers and listening to their feedback as the constant driving force to improve our core competitiveness with new features, lower power consumption, smaller size, and lower cost."

Highlights of the new TMR switch sensors:

Part Number Key Features Supply Voltage (Volt) Supply Current (micro-Ampere) Switching Sensitivity (Gauss) Package Applications TMR1302B / TMR1303B reduced hysteresis for precise position detection with a short pulse between ON/OFF states; always-active in ultra-low power 1.8-5.5 1.5 17/13.5 and 35/29 SOT23/TO92 flow meters, proximity switches TMR1341XD suppression to unintended double-switch in pneumatic cylinder sensors; high-sensitivity; ultra-compact package 1.8-5.5 40 15/10 DFN3L 2x2x0.55mm pneumatic cylinder sensors TMR1366 200nanoAmpere ultra-low power; high-sensitivity for using smaller magnet or sensing over longer distance 1.8-5.5 0.2 7/5 SOT23/TO92 flow meters, door/window security switches, magnetic tamper detection, ESL TMR1383 low-power <0.6mA in always-active high-voltage operation; reverse high-voltage protection 3-40 600 26/19 SOT23/TO92 motor and power window controllers

The above new models are immediately available for volume orders. Please contact sales@dowaytech.com and sales@dowayusa.com for China-domestic and international sales inquiries.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

