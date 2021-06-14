MDC Partners (MDCA) to Participate in 23rd Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, will participate in investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference. For inquiries related to Penn's appearance, please contact [email protected].

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands.

Michaela Pewarski, MDC Partners, 646 429 1812, [email protected]

