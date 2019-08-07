MDC Partners Hires First Central Client Relationship Executive

Nate Napier Joins as Managing Director, Key Client Relationships

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. announced today that it has hired Nate Napier as Managing Director, Key Client Relationships, responsible for leading multi-agency integrations and innovations for network clients, as well as spearheading standards for excellence in client service. Napier will report to Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners.

"MDC Partners is home to much of the industry's very best and most celebrated talent," said Penn. "And clients are increasingly turning to us to deliver the complete suite of modern services within the family by tapping into the entrepreneurial specialists that make our network uniquely nimble and customer-centric. As we enhance network cooperation and scale this collaborative model, Nate's client-side experience leading integrated brand-building and modern agile marketing strategies will be invaluable."

Napier has spent the majority of his career in brand-building organizations including Intuit and Procter & Gamble, most recently as the corporate responsibility and reputation brand-building lead at Intuit responsible for building the company's brand equity through its inaugural social good campaign. In this role, Napier was also responsible for developing multi-year strategic plans for the Intuit brand and reimagining the role of strategic partnerships for the corporate brand.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Mark, the MDC leadership team, and MDC partner agencies to harness the collective creative capabilities across the MDC network to drive growth and new innovative solutions for our clients," said Napier.

Prior to Intuit, Napier worked at Procter & Gamble as a North America Brand Manager, and led the Gillette Blades & Razors megabrand commercialization reinvention, the development of a new method of agile marketing as well as a total consumer care and digital model as a form of brand building. Napier also worked in retail and shopper marketing, developing winning corporate scale and joint-business partnership plans across P&G's club business including Costco and BJs. Complementing his brand-building experience, Nate worked in a human capital role to help deliver P&G's divestiture of its Beauty Brands to Coty, Inc. and managing the engagement strategy for North America Hair Care & Color leadership. Before P&G, Nate worked in management consulting and worked across a variety of industries including auto, higher education/student affairs, and financial services.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

