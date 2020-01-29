MDC Partners Announces Alliance of Agencies Led by Anomaly Founder and Executive Chairman Carl Johnson

New Anomaly alliance organized around standout talent, cross-fertilization of experience, and the desire to move the industry forward

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – In keeping with MDC's core strategy to empower entrepreneurial leaders and foster increased collaboration, MDC today announced the formation of a new Anomaly 'alliance' chaired by Anomaly Founding Partner & Executive Chairman Carl Johnson. The alliance is designed to take advantage of the talent that exists within an eclectic and complementary grouping of agencies, brought together through shared values, clarity of purpose, and respect for one another's leadership and expertise.

"It's widely known that MDC is the home of a tremendous number of exceptional people and individual agencies but they haven't always made the most collectively of that potential." said Johnson. "Our Anomaly experience, building a global company with 7 offices, 850 staff and world-class clients, coming off a 40% growth year in 2019, gives me lots of confidence in what's possible when you galvanize an ambitious talent pool like the one we've assembled."

In addition to Anomaly, the member agencies in the alliance include digital innovation agency Y Media Labs; 5x Small Agency of the Year winner MONO; leading consumer marketing communications, PR and digital firm Hunter; creative experiences agency Relevent; and 7x Agency of the Year Concentric Health Experience. Each partner will benefit from the capabilities of the other, as well as from the sophisticated experience in global expansion and scaled operations of Anomaly and its leaders.

"This alliance, behind one of MDC's most accomplished, visionary and respected leaders, is really about supercharging a few of our most dynamic agencies as they enter new, accelerated growth cycles," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "At a time when effective marketing hinges on the marriage of data, technology, and barrier-breaking creativity, this collaboration leverages best practices, bravery, and experience in a way that will amplify each firm's innovation and impact on client businesses."

