MDA UNVEILS NEW GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS AND SPACE ROBOTICS CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

State-of-the-art facility will be home to Canadarm3 and over 700 highly-skilled employees at the forefront of the global space economy

BRAMPTON, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today revealed details of its new purpose-built global headquarters and Space Robotics Centre of Excellence in Brampton, Ontario, a facility that will support the company's ongoing growth and lay the groundwork for long-term success in the evolving commercial space robotics market.

The modern 200,000 square-foot building will feature state-of-the-art labs, manufacturing, R&D, and assembly, integration and test facilities. The Centre of Excellence will also house a unique Space Robotics Mission Control Centre, enabling MDA to provide critical on-orbit operations capabilities to commercial and government customers worldwide.

"This new facility will be home to our growing team and will further unlock the potential of our world-class engineering and space mission expertise, while allowing us to bring to market a full suite of innovative commercial space robotics products that leverage Canadarm3 technology," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA.

"Ontario is home to the brightest talent and a thriving innovation ecosystem that make projects with incredible companies like MDA, a global leader in the space robotics industry, possible," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Today's investment will strengthen Ontario's vibrant advanced technology sector, create exciting new jobs and ensure that scientific breakthroughs will continue to be made in our province."

"Investing in innovation is key to Ontario's economic growth, and with today's announcement, Brampton is positioned to continue playing a leading role in the province's high-tech and advanced manufacturing sectors," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board and MPP for Brampton South. "Our government is investing in technology today to build the Ontario of tomorrow—and made-in-Brampton innovation from leading-edge companies like MDA will be a major contributor to the growth of Ontario's aerospace sector and beyond."

The creation of the MDA Centre of Excellence for Space Robotics – which is currently under construction with the lab slated to be operational by the end of 2022 – will be supported by a generous $25M grant from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The project is also being actively supported by the City of Brampton Economic Development Office and Kaneff Group, a Brampton-based development, construction and property management company.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,200 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

