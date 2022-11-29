MDA TO PARTICIPATE IN MORGAN STANLEY'S 5TH ANNUAL SPACE SUMMIT

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Greenley, and Chief Financial Officer, Vito Culmone, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit taking place on December 6, 2022 in New York City. Mr. Greenley will participate on the Space Infrastructure – To the Moon and Back and Everything in Between panel beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET. Additionally, Mr. Greenley and Mr. Culmone will host meetings with institutional investors which can be arranged through your Morgan Stanley representative.

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,500 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit MDA's website at www.mda.space.

