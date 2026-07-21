MDA Space UK Selected by OHB to Provide Advanced Lunar Landing Sensors for European Space Agency's Argonaut Mission

Technology developed in the UK will enable safe, autonomous lunar landings for Europe's flagship moon mission

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has received a Pre-Authorisation to Proceed (PATP) contract from OHB System AG (OHB), a leading European space systems provider, to deliver critical lunar landing sensors for the European Space Agency's (ESA) Argonaut spacecraft.

Pictured left to right at the Farnborough International Airshow are Matthew Archer, UK Space Agency Deputy Director Launch & SDA; Andrew Stanniland, MDA Space UK Managing Director; Dr. Josef Aschbacher, European Space Agency Director General; Dr. Timo Stuffler, OHB System AG Director Business Development; Richard Thorburn, CEO of Thales Alenia Space in the UK; and Kim Lake, OHB Space UK Head of Science and Exploration (Photo Credit: Andrew Lunn)

The contract was formalised during the Farnborough International Airshow, where representatives of OHB and MDA Space celebrated the start of the collaboration. The PATP contract allows MDA Space to immediately begin engineering activities and procure long-lead items from its UK base of operations with support from the UK Space Agency, ahead of the anticipated full contract. Under the full contract with OHB, subject to execution of a definitive agreement, MDA Space is expected to supply two flight units of its LEIA Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensor for Argonaut's inaugural mission to the Moon.

The Argonaut programme, led by ESA, represents Europe's first independent lunar landing capability. This flagship mission will transport cargo and scientific instruments to the Moon in support of a sustained lunar presence, in coordination with NASA's Artemis programme. The Lunar Descent Element is being developed under the prime contractorship of Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), together with a core industrial team that includes OHB System AG. OHB is responsible for delivering three critical subsystems for the success of the mission: Guidance, Navigation and Control (GNC); Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) and Electrical Power Subsystem (EPS).

"This partnership with OHB underscores our expertise in autonomous landing technologies and demonstrates the strength and innovation of the UK space sector," said Andrew Stanniland, Managing Director, MDA Space UK. "By providing LEIA, our advanced 3D sensor technology, MDA Space will contribute directly to enabling Europe's independent access and sustained presence on the Moon for the first time."

Developed in the UK with support from the UK Space Agency, LEIA will be a central component of the spacecraft's Hazard Detection and Avoidance (HDA) system. The MDA Space sensor will enable Argonaut to identify and navigate surface hazards such as craters, boulders, and rough terrain during descent to the lunar surface. LEIA's 3D scanning LiDAR generates real-time terrain maps, allowing the spacecraft to autonomously select a safe landing site. Unlike camera-based systems, LEIA provides fast and precise mapping regardless of lighting conditions, enhancing landing safety and mission assurance. The sensor's adaptive scan pattern is able to compensate for lander motion, covering a 40-degree field of view in five seconds, with a compact, low-mass design that is designed to offer differentiation relative to comparable space LiDAR systems.

"The selection of MDA Space for the Argonaut mission is a testament to Britain's growing leadership in lunar technology and exploration. This milestone shows the UK has the expertise to underpin Europe's lunar ambitions – from precision landing sensors developed in Didcot to descent engines tested in Buckinghamshire," said Liz Lloyd, UK Space Minister. "We're proud to back MDA Space to unlock new opportunities for the future for science and ultimately our economy."

MDA Space brings established expertise in lunar exploration and landing technologies, with reliable and standardised sensors supporting missions ranging from lunar landings and orbital debris removal to rendezvous, docking, and Earth observation. Its lunar landing sensors, including LEIA and FLARE, the Full Wave Laser Range Finder, have been chosen for multiple commercial lunar missions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the expected scope, timing and progression under the Authorisation to Proceed contract, the anticipated execution and value of the full contract with OHB, including the supply of flight units, the development, performance and integration of MDA Space's lunar landing sensor technologies, the planned Argonaut mission and its currently anticipated timeline, and the expected role and contributions of MDA Space in supporting the mission. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/MDAspace

X: X.com/MDA_space

Facebook: Facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: YouTube.com/c/MDAspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACTS: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Jim Floros, Vice President, Investor Relations, 289-914-0209, [email protected]