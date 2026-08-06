MDA SPACE RESPONDS TO CANADIAN SPACE AGENCY ANNOUNCEMENT ON CANADARM3

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, issued the following statement in response to the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) announcement on its intention to repurpose Canadarm3 investments to support the next phase of lunar exploration.

"We applaud the Canadian Space Agency's announcement to repurpose Canadarm3 technologies to support complex lunar operations as part of the Artemis program," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "After the landmark success of the Artemis II mission around the Moon, all eyes have turned to the lunar surface, which offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance Canada's leadership as a spacefaring nation and to maintain and leverage our four-decade competitive advantage in space robotics. We are fully committed to working with the Canadian Space Agency to get Canada on the Moon and continue this country's proud legacy in space. MDA Space is well-positioned to provide surface logistics needed for a sustained human presence on the Moon."

Since 1981, Canadian space robotics have enabled the most ambitious crewed missions to outer space--encompassing 90 Space Shuttle flights with Canadarm to 25 years of continuous Canadarm2 operations on the International Space Station (ISS). This world-leading Canadian technology has proven to be mission-critical for astronauts and indispensable for both the expected and unexpected demands of space exploration. The Canadarm3 project builds upon the capabilities of its predecessors to meet the demanding logistics required by the Artemis program.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to Canadarm3, the Canadian Space Agency's intentions to leverage the existing Canadarm3 technology to support the Artemis program and MDA Space's expected participation in and support of future lunar exploration programs.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, including assumptions regarding the continued advancement of the Artemis program, continued government funding, customer requirements, program objectives, technical performance and development timelines. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026 and MDA Space's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) (NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission -- bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/MDAspace

X: X.com/MDA_space

Facebook: Facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: YouTube.com/c/MDAspace

Instagram: Instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Jim Floros, Vice President, Investor Relations, 289-914-0209, [email protected]