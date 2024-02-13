MDA AWARDED CONTRACT FROM GENERAL ATOMICS AERONAUTICAL SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MQ-9B SKYGUARDIAN REMOTELY PILOTED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA), a trusted global mission partner for leading-edge technology and services, today announced it has received a $74M contract from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to help deliver the fleet of MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) recently ordered by the Canadian Armed Forces.

As part of the contract announced today, MDA will complete the assembly of the RPAS ground control stations at MDA's Richmond, BC, facility. MDA will also deliver the combat search and rescue radios for the program and design the RPAS Ground Control Centre information management system that controls how information flows, is secured and shared.

"Canada's large, diverse and complex landscape, including the Arctic, require trusted and tested mission partners who understand the operating landscape, the need for seamless system integration, and the strategic value of real-time information and insight," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. "We're honoured to be partnering with GA-ASI and other Canadian companies to deliver this important new system that will support Canada's domestic and continental defence and security priorities."

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian RPAS is interoperable with Canada's domestic missions and its continental defence missions through NORAD, as well as with Canada's closest allies – including the Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance and NATO – for seamless integration with current and future Canadian defence, civil air, and ground assets.

"Canada's vast territory and complex terrains require a cost-effective, multi-mission RPAS solution that can endure long periods on station, fly in harsh weather environments, and operate safely in all airspaces," said Linden Blue, CEO of GA-ASI. "MQ-9B SkyGuardian will deliver on all those critical capabilities. We are proud of our long, successful, and rich history of innovation with Canada and our Canadian partners. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with MDA Ltd."

The GA-ASI contract will be added to MDA's backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

