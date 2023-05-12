MDA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

BRAMPTON, ON, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA) announced today the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place virtually on May 12, 2023. A total of 86,226,293 common shares (representing approximately 72.230% of all issued and outstanding common shares of MDA) were represented at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of MDA had fixed at eight the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the eight nominees listed in MDA's Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2023 was duly elected as a Director of MDA until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Alison Alfers 86,036,177 99.948 % 45,180 0.052 % Yaprak Baltacioglu 86,030,170 99.941 % 51,187 0.059 % Darren Farber 86,070,938 99.988 % 10,419 0.012 % Michael Greenley 86,070,938 99.988 % 10,419 0.012 % Brendan Paddick 86,068,338 99.985 % 13,019 0.015 % John Risley 78,906,808 91.665 % 7,174,549 8.335 % Jill Smith 79,654,490 92.534 % 6,426,867 7.466 % Louis Vachon 84,721,531 98.420 % 1,359,826 1.580 %

Appointment of Auditor

Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 86,200,889 99.971 % 25,401 0.029 %

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,700 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

