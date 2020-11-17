MCX Technologies Corporation Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Digital transformations solutions company MCX Technologies Corporation (TSXV: MCX) ("MCX Technologies" or the "Company") announced the appointment of Mr. Christopher Rowlison as an independent director on the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Rowlison is an executive-level digital strategy, technology, and customer experience professional with two decades of experience delivering consistent customer experiences across all touchpoints.

Currently, he is President of Liquid Agency, a Brand Experience Agency based in Silicon Valley. Mr. Rowlison was most recently Senior Vice President & Chief Client Officer at Wire Stone, where he spent 15 years in various positions and was instrumental in its successful sale to Accenture Interactive Company. Previously, Mr. Rowlison was Senior Director, Emerging Marketing Solutions for Hewlett-Packard.

"Mr. Rowlison brings demonstrated success along with relevant industry experience and a strategic vision to the Company's board of directors. We believe Christopher's experience will further support our strategy to deliver value to our stakeholders through good governance and continued growth," commented MCX Technologies CEO Matthew Kruchko.

Giuseppe (Pino) Perone also informed the Company on November 17, 2020 that he was resigning from the Company's board of directors for personal reasons, effective immediately.

"We regretfully accepted Pino's resignation as a director and, on behalf of the whole board and myself, wish to thank him for his invaluable service and contribution to the Company over the past few months as the Company transitions to a new business model. We will miss his guidance and contribution and wish Pino all the best in all his future endeavors" stated Gregg Budoi, the Chairman of the Company's board of directors.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies pursues technology solutions with value-enhancing growth opportunities with a focus on digital transformation solutions. The Company's targeted customers range from Fortune 100 brands to fast-moving mid-market leaders.

