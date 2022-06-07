MCW Group of Companies Acquires Maskell Plenzik & Partners Engineering Inc.

The MCW Group of Companies has completed the acquisition of Alberta-based Maskell Plenzik & Partners Engineering Inc. Tweet this

"MP&P was built by passionate, motivated engineers who have earned a strong reputation in delivering creative but practical solutions for our clients, and we see similar values within MCW," said Ken Maskell, Principal of MP&P. "We are thrilled to be joining a larger, national organization to not only provide more value for our clients, but to also take on a larger, more diverse range of projects."

In joining MCW, current MP&P Principals, Ken Maskell and Mauro Plenzik, will become Principals with MCW, and all existing Partners, Associates, and staff members will become an integral part of MCW's operations in Alberta, providing service under the banner MP&P: Powered by MCW.

About MP&P

Maskell Plenzik & Partners is a dynamic electrical engineering firm, providing a broad range of consulting services and solutions based on innovation and experience. From their Calgary and Edmonton offices they supply comprehensive, high quality engineering solutions and have earned a reputation for trusted, technically excellent, highly responsive, and team-oriented services. MP&P prides themselves in offering design expertise with the dedication and attention to detail that all our clients deserve.

About MCW Group of Companies

Founded in 1964, MCW provides innovative mechanical and electrical consulting engineering, energy management, and engineering development services. MCW has been part of some of the most significant projects in the energy, power, and building construction industries in Canada, and these successes are seen through repeat business and client prosperity, while focusing on sustainable and energy efficient solutions. With nearly 500 employees across Canada, MCW has offices located in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Dauphin, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Ottawa, Saint John, Moncton, Truro, and Halifax.

For more information about MCW, please visit www.mcw.com

SOURCE MCW Group of Companies

For further information: James Furlong, MBA, CET, CEM, LEED AP BD+C, Managing Partner, MCW Group of Companies, (403) 716-3841, [email protected]; Krystal Yee, Director of Marketing - Western Canada, MCW Group of Companies, (604) 687-1821, [email protected]