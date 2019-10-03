McorpCX, Inc. Announces Executive & Board Changes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Customer experience solutions company McorpCX, Inc. (TSXV: MCX, OTCQB: MCCX) ("McorpCX" or the "Company") has announced that Mr. Rajesh Makhija has informed the Company's board of directors of his intention to resign for personal reasons as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer effective on September 30, 2019. In connection with his resignation as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Makhija also resigned from the Company's board of directors, effective on the same date.

The Company's board of directors has appointed Mr. Gregg Budoi as the Company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Budoi has previously served as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and is intimately familiar with its operations.

Additionally, the Company's board of directors has appointed Mr. Giuseppe Perone to serve as a director effective immediately. Mr. Perone is a Canadian lawyer serving as an executive and director for various public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He is currently a director of Interlapse Technologies Corp. (TSXV: INLA / OTCQB: INLAF) and Corporate Secretary of TAG Oil Ltd. (TSX: TAO / OTCQX: TAOIF). Mr. Perone's expertise covers securities, corporate commercial, M&A capital markets' matters, regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

About McorpCX

McorpCX (http://mcorp.cx) is a customer experience services company targeting the global Customer Experience Management (CEM) market estimated by marketsandmarkets to grow from USD$5.06 Billion in 2016 to USD$13.18 Billion by 2021. Customers range from Fortune 100 brands to fast-moving mid-market leaders and other customer-centric companies. McorpCX is focused on pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities for its shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

General Information: 1-866-526-2655 toll free in the U.S., or +1-415-526-2655

Investors: ir@mcorp.cx

Website: http://mcorp.cx

Twitter: @McorpCX (https://twitter.com/mcorpcx)

Forward-Looking Statements

General Information: 1-866-526-2655 toll free in the U.S., or +1-415-526-2655, Investors: ir@mcorp.cx

