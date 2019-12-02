mCloud to Complete 10:1 Share Consolidation in Preparation for TSX Uplisting & NASDAQ Listing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, announced today that it intends to complete a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of 1 new Common Share for every 10 Common Shares presently issued and outstanding. Completion of the consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

"With our recent record financial results, the accretive acquisition of Autopro, and the successful execution of our expansion strategy, we have timed the share consolidation to continue to raise investor interest in mCloud," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO.

"In addition, we are in the process of filing a Form F-1 Registration Statement with the SEC, which will enable us to apply to be listed on the NASDAQ," McMeekin continued. "We also intend to apply to the Toronto Stock Exchange to uplist from the TSXV, subject to meeting certain conditions."

Upon receipt of TSXV approval of the consolidation, mCloud will provide additional details regarding a new CUSIP number for its Common Shares to distinguish between the pre- and post-consolidated Common Shares. mCloud's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. Following the completion of the Common Share consolidation, the Company will have approximately 15,754,920 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Upon completion of the consolidation, letters of transmittal describing the details of the share consolidation and the process by which shareholders obtain actual share certificates representing the consolidated Common Shares will be mailed to mCloud's registered shareholders. Registered shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the letter of transmittal by contacting their brokers or other intermediary, or mCloud's transfer agent, AST Trust Company.

Shareholders who hold their shares through their broker or other intermediary and do not have actual share certificates registered in their name will not be required to complete and return a letter of transmittal. Any pre-consolidation Common Shares owned by such shareholders will automatically be adjusted as a result of the share consolidation to reflect the applicable number of post-consolidation Common Shares owned by them and no further action is required to be taken by such shareholders. If, as a result of the consolidation, a shareholder becomes entitled to a fractional share, such fractions will be rounded to the nearest whole Common Share.

mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart facilities, power generation, and process industries, including oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in twelve locations worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 35,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

