mCloud Technologies Brings AssetCare™ to Over 1,000 Oil and Gas Assets in First Year

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence ("AI"), today announced it had added 2,675 assets to its portfolio under management in the second quarter of 2020 to reach a total of 51,347 connected assets while working under the severely restricted commercial conditions imposed by COVID-19. This represents an 83% increase in total connected assets over the same period last year.

In the last quarter, a substantial proportion of new connected assets came from oil and gas. The Company indicated the increased demand for AssetCare in oil and gas came from customers needing to remotely operate and maintain critical assets at their production facilities. As mCloud celebrated its first anniversary of launching AssetCare for this segment, the Company remarked it had connected over 1,000 oil and gas assets under multi-year recurring revenue contracts. These connected assets exclude any contributions from mCloud's announcement on June 25, 2020 it would be acquiring oil and gas technology provider kanepi Group Pty Ltd.

The Company said it expected oil and gas to be a meaningful contributor to recurring revenues going forward. mCloud estimates the monthly recurring revenue per connected oil and gas asset is approximately five times the revenue seen from a comparable connected asset in a commercial building.

"Though I have provided software and solutions to the oil and gas industry for over 30 years, this is the first time I have seen plant operators seeking solutions from technology companies in response to the management challenges created by governments responding to a global pandemic," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "Our recurring revenues in the second quarter of 2020 grew relative to those seen in the first quarter as a result of many new oil and gas assets coming online."

"Our legacy technical project services have largely been at a standstill since March due to government workplace restrictions preventing us from executing on a continually increasing backlog of work," McMeekin continued. "The mCloud team has cleverly put AssetCare's remote connectivity into action to continue working with customers at every opportunity."

The Company noted its mobile Connected Worker digital smart glasses were being used by mCloud teams to remotely guide customers through the process of digitally scanning their facilities. mCloud's 3D Digital Twin capabilities allow teams to collaborate over the cloud and eliminate onsite visits for operations and maintenance.

"As we make our way into the second half of 2020, we are encouraged by the demand for AssetCare in energy and air quality optimization in buildings, our swift entrance into oil and gas processing, and the continued adoption of our 3D digital twin and Connected Worker capabilities by new customers," McMeekin added. "Though we remain dependent on local, state, and national back-to-work guidance enabling our access to customers, we maintain a good line of sight to achieving our goal of connecting 70,000 assets around the world by end of year."

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions in five distinct segments: commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in twelve locations worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 51,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD and on the OTCQB under the symbol MCLDF. mCloud's convertible debentures trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD.DB. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

